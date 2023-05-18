Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Shimmer

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Shimmer, a three-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

While she is currently in foster care, Shimmer has blossomed into an adorable and incredibly loveable dog that will get along well with just about anyone. In fact, one of her best friends at the shelter is Weasley, whose energetic and playful personality has also brought out some of the best parts of her personality.

Ultimately, Shimmer would be a great fit for just about any household, one with pets or one without. She enjoys naps on the couch and spending time with others, but will happily enjoy the outdoors and go on a walk or to a park to meet other pets.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Shimmer is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heart healthy.

If you'd like to adopt Shimmer, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.