Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sissy

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sissy, a seven-month-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

For a seven-month-old pup, you'd expect Sissy to be full of energy and wild, however she doesn't fit that mold. She's the embodiment of a real-life stuffed animal and is incredibly friendly to both humans and dogs alike. Sissy has not been tested with cats, however.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sissy is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.

If you'd like to adopt Sissy, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.