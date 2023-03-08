Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Stoney

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Stoney, a one year-old Hound mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Stoney, a one year-old Hound mix from the Bryan Animal Center that's in search of a new home.

If you're in search of a dog to add to your family home, Stoney would be a great fit. She's very well mannered, only getting a spike of energy around other dogs, but will eventually run out of energy and just want to lay around on a couch being in the company of others.

Additionally, Stoney already knows sit and is very treat motivated, so she can turn into a fantastic home companion with adequate training!

If you'd like to adopt Stoney, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.

The Bryan Animal Center is also running a Clear the Shelters adoption event throughout August, where adoption fees are waived! If you're interested, the shelter is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan. Click here for more info.

