Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Theo

BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy is Theo, a two-and-a-half-year-old Cattle Dog mix that's looking to be adopted.

He's fluffy, friendly, and captures the spirit of being a furry friend perfectly. Theo does have a lot of energy, however, so a backyard to roam or active lifestyle to curb his lively nature is ideal. He also might not be an ideal fit for a family with young children or senior citizens because of all of his energy.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Theo is neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Theo, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.