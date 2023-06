Three pets from Urgent Animals of Hearne have found new homes!

BRYAN, Texas — Good news! Some of our Brazos Buddies that have been featured on KAGS have been adopted!

Sissy, Dorothy, and Pudge have all found homes, according to Urgent Animals of Hearne.

Nearly all pets that have appeared on Brazos Buddies will always be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their vaccine shots for their age, and heart healthy.

If you'd interested in seeing what other pets are up for adoption from Urgent Animals of Hearne, click here to visit their Facebook page.