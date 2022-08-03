Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Waterloo

This week's Brazos Buddy is Waterloo, an approximately four year old Great Dane-Labrador mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Waterloo, a three to four year-old Great Dane-Labrador mix that's looking to be adopted.

A gentle giant that loves to be around others, Waterloo is certainly bigger than your average pup. However, he can get along well with other dogs with a proper introduction.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption of Brazos Buddies, Waterloo is neutered, microchipped, and heart healthy.

If you'd like to adopt Waterloo, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.