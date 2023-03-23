Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Weasley

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Weasley, an eight-month-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy is Weasley, an eight-month-old Pit Bull mix that's in search of a new home.

She's full of energy, incredibly friendly, and always happy to be around others. That's the best way to describe Weasley. However, she may not be the best choice for a family with small children.

Despite her puppy energy, Weasley walks well on a leash and knows a few commands as well! She would be great for an active household where she can get out and explore the outdoors.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Weasley is spayed, heartworm negative, and up-to-date on all of her vaccine shots.

If you'd like to adopt Weasley, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.