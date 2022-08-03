Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Wrangler

This week's Brazos Buddy is Wrangler, a one-and-a-half year old Shepherd-Hound mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Wrangler, a one-and-a-half year old Shepherd-Hound mix that's looking to be adopted.

Wrangler's ideal environment is outside enjoying the elements and having the wind run through his fur, but once he gets tired enough, he will want to bundle up and shower you with love. Wrangler also has two different-colored eyes, so once he gets adopted, he will become a truly unique addition to a home.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption of Brazos Buddies, Wrangler is neutered, microchipped, and heart healthy.

If you'd like to adopt Wrangler, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.

