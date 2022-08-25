Bryan Animal Center holds "Clear the Shelters" campaign

The Bryan Animal Center currently has 95 animals in their facility that remains at near full-capacity, year-round.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center started their “Clear the Shelters” campaign on Tues. Aug. 23 as part of the national campaign to get sheltered pets adopted across the country.

For the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Bryan Animal Center has decided to waive adoption fees for animals through Aug. 27 and ensures the animals will be either spayed or neutered and receive primary vaccinations and microchips.

The Bryan Animal Center houses dogs, cats, and other types of pets until the animals are met with potential owners looking to adopt. For August, the center has provided 45 animals to people who completed applications to become owners.

As of Aug. 25, the center had 95 animals in their facility, with the organization's kennels at near maximum capacity on a regular basis.

Ashley Rodriguez, the Animal Services Supervisor for the Bryan Animal Center, said that their facility has regularly housed animals that were dropped off at their door or found on the streets.

However, because of their limited housing capacity, they’re hoping to clear their kennels to accommodate more animals in the future.

"My hope for the Clear the Shelters campaign is that we clear all our kennels. We haven't been able to do that throughout the entire campaign that's been going on with Clear the Shelters over the past couple years, so I'm hoping that happens. If not, ten kennels would be grateful,” said Rodriguez.

The Bryan Animal Center will also be set up across from Blackwater Draw Brewing Company from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 as part of Destination Bryan’s, “Pints and Paws” event. According to Rodriguez, those looking to adopt a pet will have to fill out an application prior to obtaining a new friend.