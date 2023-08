Adopt a new furry friend through August and help the shelter give its pets new homes!

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center has announced that they will be offering free adoptions throughout August as a part of their "Clear the Shelters" campaign.

Click here to view a list of pets up from adoption from the shelter.

The Bryan Animal Center is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan.

The shelter has also featured pets on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.

