Bryan Animal Center puts in upgrades as Brazos Valley temperatures soar

Ashley Rodriguez, the Animal Services Supervisor for the Bryan Animal Center, said the shelter could be moved to a new facility by 2026.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center recently installed upgrades to their facility as the Brazos Valley has dealt with soaring temperatures that put pets waiting for adoption at risk for heat-related illnesses.

“We just installed new ceiling fans so that’s really helped a lot trying to get that air down into the kennels," said Ashley Rodriguez, the Animal Services Supervisor.

Rodriguez said the building was built in the 1980's and they've regularly made efforts to care for increasing amounts of pets that have come through their doors.

During the pandemic, the Animal Services Supervisor said that they saw an average of 1,600 pets come through their doors annually. Now, she said that they are likely to see an average of 2,000.

While the Brazos Valley has dealt with triple-digit temperatures over the past several weeks, the facility has put in place proper measures to ensure that the animals are properly cared for.

“They usually get lots of exercise in the morning, so when we’re cleaning, they get walked," said Rodriguez.

They also regularly fill their food and water bowls and have several fans put in place on several sides to keep the pets cool.

Rodriguez said they are likely to see a new facility by 2026 through a Capital Improvement Project if the City of Bryan approves the plans.