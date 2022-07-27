City of Bryan announces free microchip and rabies vaccination event

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has announced a free microchip and rabies vaccination event happening next month at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park in Bryan.
The Saturday, Aug. 13 event is from 8 a.m. until noon and is free for Bryan residents to take part in, provided they bring proof of residency.
Acceptable forms of residency proof include a valid ID or BTU bill.
Microchips and vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Four pets per household can be microchipped and vaccinated, and all pets must be restrained to a leash or crate.
A pre-registration link for the event is currently available, but will not guarantee services. According to the announcement, pre-registering for the event allows staff to streamline the check-in process.
A link to pre-register can be found here.
Additional questions can be directed to 979-209-5260.
More from KAGS: