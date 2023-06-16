'It improves your life to have a pet, so treat them well' | Keeping your furry friends safe during the hot summer months

It's time to re-think yappy-hour. All dogs love a walk around the park, but in this triple digit heat the concrete and roads become too hot for their puppy paws.

WACO, Texas — Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!

Every pup loves a nice walk outside, but during these summer months it's time to start re-thinking when you take your furry friends out for a stroll.

Our pets feel this heat just like we do. So, if you own one, make sure to be aware of a few simple steps to avoid heat issues.

Veterinarian at the Waco Animal Emergency Clinic, Austin Teel, says changing walking hour is a good place to start.

"Concrete heats up really quickly and you can actually burn your dog's feet," Teel said. "I tell people to take their hand and put it on the concrete. If you can't hold your hand there for more than five seconds, I wouldn't walk your dog on that concrete during the day."

Teel says it's best to walk your dogs before sunrise or after sunset when the concrete is at a cooler temperature for your pet's paws.

Kathie Robnett from Fuzzy Friends Rescue advises pet owners also be mindful about their water in-take and other methods of helping them cool off if they need to be outside.

"You have to be conscious that it needs plenty of water, plenty of shade, maybe a kiddie pool or two, or a mister or just soak them down with a hose," Robnett said.

Just like people sweat in the scorching heat, your pets will let you know when they're hot, just in a different way.

"Dogs and cats don't sweat, they pant. That's how they cool themselves," Robnett said. "And when they start gasping for air you know they can't keep up with the heat index in their body."

You may be thinking more fur means more heat, but those golden locks are actually helping.

"Grooming your dog is actually counterintuitive to helping them with heat stress," Teel said. "You should get your dog groomed and get the undercoat out of them but shaving them, their coat is designed to help them dissipate heat so when you shave them you take that away from them. It actually makes them hotter and can make them more susceptible to heat stress and problems as well as sun burns and other things too."

Pets are just like people, and some are waiting for their forever home.

"If you're lucky enough to have a pet, treat them with the wonderful things you can. They're so grateful to you," Robnett said. "It improves your life to have a pet, so treat them well."



If you have a smushy-faced dog like a pug, bulldog or French bulldog, they are actually more susceptive to heat stress issues, which means they really shouldn't be outside at all during this scorching heat.

If your pet is experiencing any signs of heat stroke or heat stress, please call your local animal hospital immediately. In the meantime, make sure to wet them down with cold water or wrap them in a cool towel to get their body temperature down.