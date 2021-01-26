Local shelter hosts its first ever virtual fundraiser to help homeless pets in Brazos Valley.

Even though the world seems to have been put on pause because of covid-19, animal welfare never stops.

BRYAN, Texas — While the pandemic is still ongoing, local nonprofits have taken to virtual platforms to ask for help and continue their traditional events. Aggieland Humane Society is hosting its first virtual Inspiring Tails fundraiser all online on Tuesday.

The shelter’s major fundraiser of the year raises money for the lost and homeless pets that stay at Aggieland Humane.

“We’ve collected four stories from different pets right here in the Brazos Valley whose lives were forever changed and they have positive endings because of community and support that we have here. We want to share those stories and be able to celebrate what good things did happen in 2020 because we had some really good stories. Being able to share those is going to be so much fun," said Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator Darby McKenzie.

The fundraiser is free to attend and you do not have to donate.

“But if you so feel inspired after hearing the stories and the numbers that we’re going to be able to present with you, we would love to have those donations. We are a nonprofit and 100% funded by donations so medical care, housing of the pets, everything that we do day in and day out is funded by donors and without that, none of these stories would be possible so it’s very important," said McKenzie.

“Business is a doggie dog world. And I'm a shark who eats doggie dogs.”



- Michael Scott, 4 years and 6 months old, American Pit (Shark) mix pic.twitter.com/j6q8Wdx2W3 — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) January 25, 2021

“Locally, it’s just so important to our community to give back and support it and we couldn’t do it without your donations and so it’s so important for everyone to get involved and help and see what they can do to make our community a better place. Despite everything, we still got to save pets’ lives. It never stops,” said Aggieland Humane Society Head of Fund Development Savannah Gaines.

The event tomorrow will have a live presentation at noon and a replay at 6 pm.