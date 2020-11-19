Local shelter reminds you to pay attention to your pet's diet and whereabouts during the holidays

If your pets are not used to eating table scraps, the holiday season is probably not the right time to experiment.

BRYAN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just a week away, the holiday is typically filled with lots of food and gatherings.

It may tempting to share the holiday spirit with your pets and feed them what you’re cooking. But, what you eat may not be good for your companions.

“You want to be especially careful... if you’re having turkey or ham or something that might have a bone in it. Of course, a dog might like a bite of turkey, but you want to make sure there’s no bone. You just want to make sure. That’s a huge choking hazard for them,” said Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator Darby McKenzie.

She said if your pets are not used to eating table scraps, the holiday season is probably not the right time to experiment.

“No plan is completely safe and so it may happen. Your pet may have one of those items that’s not good for it, in which case we do recommend going ahead and contacting your local vet and saying 'hey what are your holiday hours going to be and if your vet is not going to be open for emergencies over the holidays, you might want to go ahead and ask what they recommend for a local emergency then,” said McKenzie.

Despite the excitement of the holiday season, Aggieland Humane Society always sees a small uptick in missing pets afterwards.

The shelter reminds you to be aware of when doors are opening and closing, if your pet does tend to dart out, to keep them in a room with the door closed.

“If they do get out, you want to make sure that you’re posting on social media, checking your local animal shelters. As soon as that pet comes into our shelter, we’re going to have a photo and little description online for you," said McKenzie.