Brazos 'Bunnies': Meet Gomez and Morticia

This bunny bunch is looking for their forever home.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Gomez & Morticia

You have got to love an Addams Family reference!

These bunnies are approximately one to two years old and have been at the Bryan Animal Center for quite some time now.

The brown bunny is named Gomez and he loves to play with his toys, while Morticia, the black-spotted bunny, is more reserved.

According to staff, both of these bunnies love to sit in laps and give snuggles, so they would make great 'study bunnies.' If you are interested in adopting one or both of the bunnies, please visit the Brazos Animal Center website.