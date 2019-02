BRYAN, Texas —

This week we have John and Joan.

These two hound mixes are between two or three years old.

They are quite playful especially with each other or some toys.

Both are full of energy and would do well with kids.

They also love to cuddle together after tiring out.

Both are at the Bryan Animal Center.

There is also an adoption special until February 16th.

All V.IP. pets are $5 and every other animal is $20.

Joan is a V.I.P. while John is not.