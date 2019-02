BRYAN, Texas —

This week we have Kona.

She is an adult, about two years old, patch tabby.

Kona loves to play and be the center of attention.

She doesn’t like other cats but she loves people.

Especially when they give her scratches near her ears.

Kona is already spayed and completely vetted.

Kona can be found at Aggieland Humane Society.

The adoption fees for all animals is $14 on February 14th,15th and 16th.