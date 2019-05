BRYAN, Texas — Meet our KAGS Pet of the Week: Roland. He's a chihuahua mix and about two years old and available for adoption at the City of Bryan Animal Center. He is very friendly, energetic and loves treats. He was a stray picked up by Bryan animal control. He has a handsome brindle-colored coat. He's neutered and all his shots are up-to-date. He has been at the center for awhile and his adoption fee is $50. He tested heart worm positive and will need treatment to get rid of them.