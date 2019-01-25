BRYAN, Texas —
This week we have Salem.
He’s about three years old and is a husky collie mix.
He is already completely vetted as well as neutered.
Salem is a true husky and loves to be a part of everything you do.
He will even sit if treats are involved.
The shelter will be undergoing construction and a deep cleaning over the next week - due to this all pets will be relocated to foster homes during this time!
To meet with any pet, you can call Aggieland Humane Society to schedule a meet and greet - 979-775-5755.