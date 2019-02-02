This week we have Stan.

He is a one and a half years old lab mix.

Stan is a real gentle giant.

He loves kids and gets along with other dogs and cats.

He also loves attention and playing in the water.

This gentle giant will follow you around and always wants to be in your space.

To adopt him, message the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County TX Facebook page and fill out an application.

The Urgent Animals of Hearne also have weekly adoption events at America's Country store from 10:00 a.m. til 1:00 p.m. every Saturday.