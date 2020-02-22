BRYAN, Texas — Our KAGS Pet of the Week is a lovable one-year-old Pit-bull mix named Berlin.

She is sweet, playful, and absolutely loves people.

She does well with cats and dogs, and is spade and fully vaccinated..

You can adopt this adorable pup now at the Bryan Animal Center.

