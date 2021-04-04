Some things people love about Easter could be lethal to pets

Play it safe this Easter Sunday by keeping candy and a certain flower out of your dogs' and cats' reach.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Easter is a time where candy and all things spring are everywhere, more specifically chocolates and lilies. Unfortunately, these things that are so sweet and pretty to us are toxic to our pets.

It's important to play it safe when celebrating Easter with your animals around.

"It seems like with every holiday there's dangers for pets and I'll tell you, one of the big ones of course is chocolate," said Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard.



Chocolate and pets have never been a good mix, so it's important to keep a close eye on your Easter basket if you have pets at home.



"So, of course, you wanna make sure that all the chocolate is kept well out of their reach cause some of these larger dogs they can jump up on the counter and do some counter surfing and figure out a way to pull the basket over, so just really use a lot of caution," said Sheppard.

This toxicity goes beyond chocolate as well - keeping all candy out of your pet's reach is crucial.



"More and more sugar-free chocolate now has a sugar additive called xylitol and it is highly toxic to dogs. In both of those cases, you're gonna see vomiting and diarrhea, shaking, panting, elevated heart rate," said Sheppard.



Be sure to also keep an eye on the food on your holiday plate when you have pets around.