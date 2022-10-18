Sterling Subaru to hold pet adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 22

A wide variety of dogs and cats will be up for adoption at the dealership from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, adoption fees will be waived at the event.

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced that that they would be holding an adoption event at Sterling Subaru in Bryan. Adoption fees will be waived at the event, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dogs and cats will be available to adopt at the dealership. The purchase of a car is not required to adopt a pet.

As with regular adoptions from the Aggieland Humane Society, All pets that will be available for adoption will be:

Spayed or neutered, depending on the gender

Microchipped

Made fully up-to-date on their vaccine shots for dogs over 6 months

FIV and FeLV tested for cats over 6 months

Heartworm tested for dogs over 6 months

KAGS TV also hosts a weekly series featuring animals from local shelters called Brazos Buddies that puts some of the pets that are up for adoption on display.

If you're interested in adopting a pet at the event, you will need to fill out an adoption application. Applications can be found on the Aggieland Humane Society's website here.

A full list of the pets up for adoption will be revealed by Aggieland Humane Friday, Oct. 20.