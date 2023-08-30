Abandoned dog found in College Station recovering in Aggieland Humane Society's care

The Aggieland Humane Society says Tahoka is more alert and getting all the tender love and care from their staff.

BRYAN, Texas — Tahoka, the poodle mix that was found abandoned in College Station, has been making a recovery in the Aggieland Humane Society's care, according to the shelter.

He was originally found by College Station Animal Control between two dumpsters in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 22 inside a kennel with a blanket draped over it and was described as being in "extremely poor body condition".

Now, Tahoka is "more alert" and "revealing glimpses of a sweet personality" according to the shelter. He's even gained weight and is "finally getting all the TLC he deserves."

While adoption applications are not open for Tahoka, donations are still being accepted for his medical rescue fund on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Click here to donate.

If you have any information on the person or persons that abandoned Tahoka, call College Station Police at 979-764-3600 for Case #2025-006784.

UPDATE:

Tahoka is more alert, revealing glimpses of a sweet personality. He's gained 2lbs - huge progress from his initial 3lbs! He's finally getting all the TLC he deserves. As each day passes, we are more hopeful for recovery.

We are not accepting adoption apps at this time. pic.twitter.com/PzyRgc1KqH — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) August 30, 2023