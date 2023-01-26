Become a plant parent and help a local rescue with this profit share event at Texas Plant Connection for foster kittens

Six Kittens Rescue is partnering with Texas Plant Connection to help kitten rescue efforts with each plant purchase.

BRYAN, Texas — This weekend if you're need of a new plant or looking to be a plant mom, you may want to head over to the Texas Plant Connection where it will also help rescue kittens.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Texas Plant Connection will partnering with the Six Kittens Rescue to help get kittens adopted and clear shelters. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., BCS residents can shop for a green addition to their home and support kittens in need of adoptions.

Six Kittens Rescue co-founder Mallori Girard shared how she has wanted to host the event for a while to help the nationwide issue many shelters are currently facing.

"To get funds for our program, we can help get more cats adopted which then allows more space in our rescue and also the city shelters to be able to take more kitties and really help find them homes," stated Girard.