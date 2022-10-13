The story behind the annual dog race: Wienerspiel

Wienerspiel kicks off their annual dog race this Saturday, on Oct. 15. President Judy LeUnes shared with KAGS TV how the project got started.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many people turned to furry friends for companionship. Once guidelines eased up, and owners went back to work, animals began to return to shelters as owners found themselves spending more time in the office and less time at home.

The easing of restrictions ended up having its own effects on local shelters, making many already crowded shelters over their estimated holding capacity.

To bridge the gap, an annual dog race was created in 2007 by Texas native Judy LeUnes, who brought wiener dog races to College Station. She hoped her impact would leave a paw print and help dogs get adopted.

"This has been a depressing time because we got so excited that the shelters were emptying and everybody was getting an animal and now they're not," said LeUnes.

After rescuing two Dachshunds and putting their speed to the test, Wienerspiel was born. Wienerspiel is a non-profit that helps raise money for homeless, unwanted, and neglected dogs. Taking place on Sun, Oct. 16, she will host Wienerspiel at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Dogs must have all their vaccine shots up to date to enter.

It's a wiener boot camp where you can allow your pooches to practice that leads up to the main event that day. A costume contest will be held at noon, with the dog race beginning at 1 p.m.

"Then four years ago, I decided after raising money for one organization I would break away and start Wienerspiel," said LeUnes. "I did it out of my love for the breed and I had to have something to pet."

She shared how it was her way of putting a twist on rescuing animals.

"All animals need love, they all give back so much. So we wanted to have an event that would include the community, would always be free for families and would help animals of all types."

So prepare your pooches and purses, because you can donate to further help other non-profits to clear out animal shelters.