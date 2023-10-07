Prenatal Clinic in Bryan giving low income women access to health care

For almost 40 years, the Bryan Prenatal Clinic has provided low income women with the essential resources they need during pregnancy.

BRYAN, Texas — With access to health care being an ongoing issue for Texas, one clinic is offering relief to those who are low income.

"For 38 years, The Prenatal Clinic has been in the Bryan-College Station area serving low income pregnant women." explained The Prenatal Clinic Executive Director, Lynn Clary Yeager. "That's the mission and work that we have selected to do and we have found that more than 22,000 women have waked through our door in these 38 years."

The clinic caters to a demographic that doesn't always have access to health care and prioritizes their comfort, even if English isn't a patient's first language.

"We have a highly Hispanic population however we see anyone who would be considered low income and doesn't have insurance," Yeager said. "If we do have a woman who only speaks Spanish or prefers Spanish, our staff is all bilingual so that it makes it easier and you hear it in your own language."

With the state of Texas having high maternal mortality rates, the clinic wants to do their part to bring down the mortality rate numbers.

Yeager explained, "Early entry to care we can solve so many issues and address so many issues particularly of women have not had a history of prior health care."

This clinic wants residents to know there is no reason to not receive prenatal care.

"I think some women particularly with an immigration status that they're concerned about, that they're worried about, what's reported and who's it reported to, and we're a safe place to come. Women can be taken care of here and don't need to worry about if they're concerned about their immigration status," said Yeager.