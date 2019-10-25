BRYAN, Texas — Several lawyers from across Brazos County gathered on Friday morning to honor their own with an annual celebration of the Pro Bono Awards.

Every year, the American Bar Association celebrates “Pro Bono Week” to honor their members who give their time and services to people who are not able to hire their own attorneys.

The winners and their families were invited to receive certificates and celebrate with a breakfast at the Brazos County Courthouse.

While recognition for hard work was the main point of the awards, there’s also another benefit to the public appreciation.

“First of all, to demonstrate that we have volunteers, and we like to think that it helps us recruit additional volunteers.and you know, we’d like to think that it helps us recruit additional volunteers. And you can see they don’t do it for the recognition, they’re always so humble,” said Dana G. Bias, the attorney coordinating the ceremony.