BRYAN, Texas — The Army Research Lab is investing $65 million into testing and research at A&M's Rellis Campus.

The announcement for the money came from Senator John Cornyn, General John Murray and Chancellor John Sharp Wednesday morning in Austin.

To Chancellor Sharp, that money, along with the $70 million appropriated by the regents and another $50 million from the state for testing and research is, “a real giant leap in terms of... infrastructure is not yet built, and we’ve already got a $65 million dollar research contract so we’re very pleased with what's happening so far.”

And with that vote of confidence from the army futures command, faculty members like Dr. John Hurtado are eager to get to work.

“Right now, what I and the team are doing is research which involves hypersonics, lasers and autonomous vehicles. We’ll be using the Rellis campus to test out the technologies and inviting the army to participate as we conduct those tests,” he said.

Like most serious innovation, the research will take time. but will reap many rewards like autonomous vehicle testing.

To Chancellor Sharp, housing that development on his campus was always a no-brainer.

“I think when the army came down and looked at Texas A&M looked at the students, looked at the research, they were just blown away. You don’t find students like this any place else.”

Chancellor Sharp says that Rellis will be celebrating the grand opening of their development center later this month.