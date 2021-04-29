Two decades ago, the City of Bryan created a master plan and they're continuing to work on that plan in 2021.

BRYAN, Texas — Joey Dunn, the Deputy City Manager of Bryan said they’re working on enhancing the historic areas of downtown and more.

In the 2016 comprehensive plan of Bryan, Texas, public image, appearance and negative perception were frequently recurring concerns voiced by Bryan residents.

Dunn said historically, the City of Bryan has been voiced concerns about what it’s like when you drive into the community.

Dunn said the City of Bryan has made visual enhancements since then like putting utility wires underground.

“We’ve had an effort now to spend dollars to put those utility wires underground and that reduces visual clutter and really dresses up some of our areas,” Dunn said.

When any infrastructure remodeling is being talked about, Dunn said that the City of Bryan typically pays for it all.

“We’ve been able to have other partners, private sectors that come in and buy buildings, but the City has provided grant money for façade grants,” Dunn said.

Dunn said predominantly when referring to specific buildings themselves, those are typically new and private investments.

A strong downtown sector is very important to the city of Bryan Dunn said because downtown Bryan is really the only downtown that Bryan-college station has.

He said you can count Texas A&M and north gate as more urban environments, but Dunn said downtown Bryan is the only historic downtown area for the whole Bryan-College Station community.

“It means a lot for the city to invest in what defines who it is,” Dunn said, “It’s our identity and it’s the pride of our community.”

If you’d like to help revitalize the City of Bryan, the Corridor Beautification Grant Program (GBP)allows property owners and the city to use reimbursable funds to renovate and improve the visual impact of the properties.