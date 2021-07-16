Rodeos and The Smithsonian: The Check List for July 16 to July 22

BRYAN, Texas — Howdy, y’all!
This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.
Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.
Here’s what happening Friday, July 16 - Thursday, July 22:
Sunday Funday Drag Show with Deaven Lee
Urban Table New American Kitchen
Sunday, July 18, 6 p.m.
Urban Table New American Kitchen is bringing back their Sunday Funday with local drag artist Deaven Lee and her illusion show. Tickets start at $10 per table with a VIP option at $15. A full menu and full drink menu will be available. For more info click here.
Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibition
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Saturday, July 17 at 6 p.m.
The Brazos Valley African American Museum is hosting the Water/Ways Exhibition for its final weekend. The exhibit talks about water conservation, accessibility and more. The museums’ curator, Wayne Sadberry, said the reason why a water exhibition is inside an African American Museum is simple: Water touches everyone. Tickets start at $5 dollars. For more information click here.
Trivia on the Green
Century Square
Thursday, July 22 from 7 to 10 p.m., Free
Century Square is hosting its weekly trivia night that happens every Thursday. Grab some refreshments from a local establishment and play for prizes in their central park area. For more information click here.
2021 Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo
Brazos Co Expo Complex
Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Bryan Breakfast Lions Club is hosting their final rodeo this year with performances from the Catalena Cowgirls who will also be giving their final performance. The event begins at 7 and for more information on the event visit their website and check out Elisabeth Tharp's report on KAGSTV. com