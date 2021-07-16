Rodeos and The Smithsonian: The Check List for July 16 to July 22

Events for July 16 to July 22

Here’s what happening Friday, July 16 - Thursday, July 22:

Sunday Funday Drag Show with Deaven Lee

Urban Table New American Kitchen

Sunday, July 18, 6 p.m.

Urban Table New American Kitchen is bringing back their Sunday Funday with local drag artist Deaven Lee and her illusion show. Tickets start at $10 per table with a VIP option at $15. A full menu and full drink menu will be available. For more info click here.

Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibition

Brazos Valley African American Museum

Saturday, July 17 at 6 p.m.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is hosting the Water/Ways Exhibition for its final weekend. The exhibit talks about water conservation, accessibility and more. The museums’ curator, Wayne Sadberry, said the reason why a water exhibition is inside an African American Museum is simple: Water touches everyone. Tickets start at $5 dollars. For more information click here.

Trivia on the Green

Century Square

Thursday, July 22 from 7 to 10 p.m., Free

Century Square is hosting its weekly trivia night that happens every Thursday. Grab some refreshments from a local establishment and play for prizes in their central park area. For more information click here.

2021 Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo

Brazos Co Expo Complex

Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.