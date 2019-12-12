BRYAN, Texas — It’s the season of giving, and if you’re wondering how you can help families in the Brazos Valley, the Salvation Army would tell you to participate in their Angel Tree program.

This is the last week to donate gifts to Angel Tree, and there are still plenty of kids with wish lists waiting to be picked.

According to the Salvation Army, they are taking on more than 850 families, or 2,583 children for Angel Tree, and it is pretty easy for those who want to get involved.

“You go to the post oak mall our angel tree is there. Go straight up to the volunteers sitting at the table and they’ll give you a child right off the tree. And everything you need to know is right there on the paper. Name, age, wishes, desires, clothing sizes..." said Captain Paul Ryerson with the Salvation Army.

“Everything is there. You bring them back to the Post Oak Mall and the Salvation Army from that point we will take it and make sure that exact child gets that toy, and just like that, you’ve provided Christmas for a local child here in college station.”

While seeing the hundreds of toys here at their warehouse is pretty amazing. Captain Ryerson says that’s nothing compared to the joy on the faces of those receiving them.

“It brings a smile to our face because we know it’s going to impact our local families right here... and well, that’s what Christmas is about, is making a difference in someone else’s life,” he said.

If you would like to donate toys to the kids involved in the Angel Tree program, you have until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 to turn in toys.

They’ll be distributed to the families and their children on Dec. 19th.

