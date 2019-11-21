COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Santa's Wonderland is back open in College Station!

A staple in college station for 22 years, Santa's Wonderland has all their old favorites and a few recent additions in store.

“There’s all kinds of new things this year... we actually have early opening every day during the holiday periods, peak periods. We open couple hours early for those that want to come in and enjoy a little sneak peek,” said "Cowboy Mike," the ride manager for the park.

Their snow hill has also gotten bigger this year!

“We are the only ones in Texas with actual legit snow. You can have a snowball fight right here in College Station Texas,” Mike said.

Also new to Santa's Wonderland is the asphalt. On grounds that were once covered by gravel, is now a smooth pavement making the park a more accessible place.

Santa's Wonderland is open through December 30, 2019.