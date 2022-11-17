A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas

The basketball star's chicken chain is set to open three new locations across the Lone Star State.

KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities.

Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station.

With unique and hearty offerings on the menu, such as the "Big Aristotle", "Shaq Attack" and the "Big and Sloppy", Big Chicken will soon make its way into the Heart, and possibly arteries, of Texas.

Big Chicken is a fast casual chicken chain founded by Shaq himself, partnered with JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group.

According to Big Chicken, their menu blends Shaq's own home-cooked, childhood favorites with trending flavors.

Among the items on the menu are a number of unique chicken sandwiches, Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese and a variety of shakes.

A release announced that the three new Texas franchises would be led by entrepreneur Jace Mattinson. Mattinson is also a franchise owner of Crumbl Cookies in Austin, with an extensive background in franchising and financial roles.

“With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the fast casual restaurant space, and I knew that now was the time to get in on the action,” said Mattinson. “It’s a fantastic brand with an awesome product, plus, the team is incredible to work with. I can’t wait to bring Big Chicken’s BIG flavors, BIG food and BIG fun to central and eastern Texas.”

The three new Texas locations will reportedly join over 200 locations in development across the United States.