Silent discos and prayer retreats: The Check List for August 6-12

Events for the week of August 6-12

Howdy, y’all!

This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.

Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.

First Friday in Downtown Bryan

Historic Downtown Bryan

Friday, August 6, 5-9 p.m.

Free

Like every first Friday of the month, the streets of Historic Down Bryan transform into a big festival with art demonstrations, interactive events and of course, live music.

The Brazos Valley Farmers Market will also be in attendance and selling local produce and other handmade goods. They will be stationed outside the Queen Theatre.

Silent Disco

Four Downs Sports Bar

Saturday, August 6, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

$10

Four Down Sports Bar, with 24 beers on tap, 12 pool tables and dance floors, is hosting a Silent Disco night.

Upon arrival, guests will receive a special pair of wireless headphones where they can adjust the volume and control which songs they listen to. There are three DJs with different song options: Top 40, throwbacks and Hip Hop. Guests will also receive glow-in-the-dark gear and the dress code is casual.

PrayFully: Simple Steps to Reignite your Prayer Life Women’s Retreat

A&M United Methodist Church

Sunday, August 7, 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$20

A&M United Methodist Church is hosting a gathering for women on Saturday. The day retreat will have guest speakers Katie Ward and Lindsey Runyan. Tickets are $20 with lunch included and door prizes at the end of the service.

Community Art Day

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

Saturday, August 7, 2-4 p.m.

Free

This family-friendly event is day full of arts and crafts for everyone. Included will be snow cones from SoCo Snow and multiple and diverse activities for children and adults. Art kits will also be available to take home while supplies last.