"Gardening is the best medicine you could really have.”

BRYAN, Texas — If you’re looking for a social distancing-friendly activity that will keep you entertained while helping the Bryan-College Station community, a couple of Bryan businessmen are hoping to help you out.

Reverend Robert Wilson and the owner of Ducky’s Carwash in Bryan have followed their shared dream and started a community garden behind the carwash just off Texas Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to help setting up the garden, rake or plant seeds to sprout in the spring.

Once the garden bears fruit and vegetables, anyone is welcome to help feed themselves or just learn how to garden.

Rev. Wilson is no stranger to the outdoors, and hopes others will join him.

“From my study, down through the years, gardening is the best medicine you could really have,” he said.

"With this pandemic, it’s time for us to start training people how to grow vegetables. You’d be surprised what you can really get out of a garden.”

He said gardening helps people like him with their physical and mental health and with a pandemic going on, it's always nice to know of a sustainable food source.

His efforts joined with that of the owner of Ducky's carwash have only gone on for a couple of weeks, but he said they are already bearing fruit.

"No one knows what tomorrow will bring," Rev. Wilson said. "But if we have our own garden, our own veggies. We know we have that.”

You can find out more about the garden and how to help it grow by visiting the B/CS Community Garden Facebook page.