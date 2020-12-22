Surviving and Thriving in 2020: Kingdom Mowing

A Bryan businessman learned the grass can be greener on the other side of COVID-19.

A workman is only as good as his tools, and for Byron Walton, his tools for success came this of all years.

“I just decided that I wanted to venture out on a personal endeavor and really be able to control my future more,” he said.

Byron takes care of his father and other members of his family so he didn’t want to be tied up in a regular nine to five job.

So in February of 2020, he started Kingdom Mowing, offering several services all on his own.

Services like mowing, land clearance, cutting down trees, clearing fence line and general area beautification are all in his repertoire.

“It’s not real complicated,” he said.

“It created a little extra income, takes care of all my bills and I can still take care of the other stuff I really love doing.”

Coincidentally, Byron’s business model turned out to be pretty pandemic-friendly.

“It’s an outside business, and because I’m just doing it alone, I don’t have the personal contact with everybody.”

He even said he still has a few clients he has never seen face-to-face.

Even without personal contact, Byron feels a connection to his clients and his work, and he is happy to help others grow from his success.

“It is a very trying time, but I think there’s a lot of opportunities," Byron said.

"Make sure that you're motivated and that you have a desire to accomplish your goals.”

A drive, a dream and a steady hand.

“You have to have a purpose behind it. You’ll do fine,” he said.