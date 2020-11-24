A Carolina Christmas is now playing in 13 states, including Texas.

BRYAN, Texas — As the holidays get into full gear, a Texas A&M University graduate and actress is starting feel the Christmas cheer a month early!

Charlotte Beth Gilbert is starting her holiday season by celebrating the release of her new movie, A Carolina Christmas.

The movie is about a sweet small town and a new visitor who disrupts their quaint lifestyle.

Charlotte Beth signed up to audition for the movie on a whim, but has always known acting is her passion.

She got the part of Krissy in the movie and was flown out to Atlanta to shoot for ten days.

Usually, Charlotte Beth is a teacher and robotics coach, but after getting this part and experience with A Carolina Christmas, she is super excited to see where her passion may take her.

"It was a really packed schedule, some of the days were really long, but I got to meet some really fantastic people," she said.

"Even if it's just this, I had such an amazing experience. It's really heartwarming and family friendly. It's incredible for it to be playing so close to where I live to where my family can actually go see it, I think it's a blessing."

A Carolina Christmas is currently playing in 13 states, and Charlotte Beth said a wider release is planned for the near future.

You can find out more about the movie and who worked on it on Facebook, Instagram and on IMDb.