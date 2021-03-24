Texas A&M student body elects 2021 Head Yell Leader

Guillermo "Memo" Salinas is the first Hispanic leading the group

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Yell Leaders has a new foreman. The group announced earlier today the selection of Guillermo "Memo" Salinas as their Head Yell Leader for the 2021-2022 academic year according to Texas A&M Today.

The Yell leaders, TAMU's official spirit organization, is a group of five elected students who lead yell chants for fans at sports and other major events.

Salinas is an agribusiness major and from Laredo, Texas. He is the first person of Hispanic descent to head the spirit organization and was previously the first Hispanic elected to be a Yell Leader.

"It is an honor and privilege and extremely exciting of course, but most importantly it is a responsibility," Salinas told Texas A&M Today.

Current Head Leader Keller Cox and previous Leader Neal Adams both affirmed their confidence in Salinas to continue the group's spirit and dedication it brings to the university.