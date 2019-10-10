TEXAS, USA — Drivers in the Lone Star State can expect Texas-sized savings at their local gas pump.

The average statewide gas price is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

El Paso is paying the most on average with $2.51 while drivers in Denison and Sherman are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.64, which is two cents less than the previous week, and 27 cents less than the average price in October 2018.

“Fall is here, and demand for retail gasoline is dropping and with it concerns of higher gas prices seen in September are quickly fading,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson

