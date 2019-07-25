TEXAS, USA — The Lone Star State is set to host its "Sales Tax Holiday" between Friday, Aug. 9 until Sunday, Aug. 11.

If you need to load up on school supplies, shoes or other needed items, this is a popular weekend to grab a shopping cart.

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”

If you're wondering which apparel items and school supplies can be purchased tax-free, a list is available online.

Shoppers this year will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, according to the press release.

2019 marks the 20th year Texas has participated in the sales tax holiday weekend.