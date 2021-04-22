Film festivals and local charities: The Check List for April 23 to April 29

Our weekly events calendar of what to do in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Howdy, y’all!

This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.

Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.

Here’s what happening Friday, April 23 - Thursday, April 29:

Pink Moon Dinner:

Ronin Farm

Saturday, April 24, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nine(!) courses are on the tasting menu from the Ronin Farm’s seasonal gardens and local farms for this casual dining event experience. The gate to the Ronin Farm will open at 6:30 with a guided property tour beginning at 7:00.

The first round of meals will be dished out in the forest space near the barn area. After, guests will be guided through a candlelit path to the farm’s garden where coffee and dessert will be served as the evening sets.

Dinner will be held rain or shine and BYOB is welcomed although the establishment offers a wine list from their restaurant at a discounted rate.

Tickets are $140 and registration for the event can be found here.

Catholic Charities Giving Day:

CCCTX Bryan Office

Thursday, April 29, 7:30 a.m.

Events can also include giving back to the community. This year’s Creating Hope fundraiser is a drive-thru event to benefit the local Brazos Valley community.

During the event, volunteers will collect financial donations to support the community and offer material assistance to those who need it the most. If you are in need of assistance, the event will be offering free diapers, wipes and hygiene kits.

For more information contact the Catholic Charities of Central Texas at 512-651-6132.

Aggie Cinema Project 2021 Short Film Festival:

Wolf Pen Creek Park Amphitheater

Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

The Aggie Cinema Project will host their premiere edition of the Short Film Festival at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Short film submissions from Texas A&M students are required to be at least under eight minutes and will be critiqued by a panel of judges with first-place winners and prizes being awarded. Not all submissions will be screened.

Weather permitting, the in-person event may be canceled though viewers can live stream the event on Facebook and their website. Any additional updates will be posted on their Facebook page.

Narrative shorts or Nonfiction/non-narrative shorts are the two categories and money raised by the event will go to The Gotham, a non-profit dedicated to supporting creatives.

Weather permitting, tickets are on sale now and are $8 online and $10 at the door. Social distancing measures will be enforced with parties required to be socially distant at least 8 feet apart and face coverings will be required. Blankets and foldable chairs are welcomed. For more information, visit Aggie Cinema’s website here.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns LIVE

Hurricane Harry’s

Friday, April 23, 9:00 p.m.

Rockstars Giovannie and the Hired Guns will be at Hurricane Harry’s this Friday, rain or shine.

The band, known for their hit songs Rooster Tattoo and Stay, formed in 2015 when Giovannie Tanez decided to form a “band of brothers” and deliver a unique sound to the state of Texas. The Stephenville act has made an influence across the state since.

Tickets for the event are $15 and previously purchased tickets from the March 13 show will be accepted as well. You can find more information here.