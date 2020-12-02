BRYAN, Texas — February 11 is 211 Day, for those wondering what that means, there’s a place in the Brazos Valley that’s here to help in more ways than one.

The area is home to lots of resources to help you in times of need but for those who don’t know where to find them, “211 is information service that is for our Brazos Valley our 7 counties we provide information referral,” said Hilda Salazar, the Program Director for the United Way of the Brazos Valley's 211 call center.

“People not knowing who to call, they can call 211. For food shelter, domestic violence shelter, disaster services, and legal services.”

Last year alone, The Brazos Valley placed more than 19,000 calls to 211 Texas.

211 Texas collects needs and caller demographic data, reporting to local and state officials, community leaders, nonprofits and more to help them understand the needs and gaps in services in their community.

So from legal help to food insecurity, 211 can help you find local help for it all and, “it is for everyone no restrictions we can handle any language,” Salazar said.

If you’re more of an online person, 211 Texas has a website that the United way uses and tells their clients to use too.

“It’s a valuable tool in the Brazos Valley. We’re friendly. We don’t judge. Call 211 and we’ll try to work out your situation and see what resources are there to help you out with your need,” said Salazar.

United Way also wanted to add that 211 doesn’t provide the services they mentioned, they guide you to the right local resources who will.