KAGS News reached out to all the Brazos Valley vaccine hub leaders and found out what updates are going on this week March 8-12.

BRYAN, Texas — People in the Brazos Valley continue to register and prepare to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites in the area are trying to make processes simpler and quicker.

The Brazos County Vaccine HUB's website went live this morning.

Chief of the Brazos County vaccine HUB taskforce Chief Jim Stewart said they had 2,800 appointments available. After the website going live for just a few hours, they only had 15 slots left as of 2:30 pm Monday morning.

Only people who are looking to schedule their first dose can use the website to register. People needing second doses still need to get an email.

For assistance with appointments and for general inquiries you can call 979-703-1545. Call specialists are available at this number Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

You can also email the vaccine hub at covidvaccine@brazoscountytx.gov. Due to high email volume, you may not receive a response for 48-72 hours.

Brazos County vaccine hub creates website https://t.co/MDjTSM79DW — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) March 3, 2021

Stewart said the HUB is expecting to give 5,000 first doses Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday, the HUB expects to give out more than 2,000-second doses.

For the last week, the HUB has been training for its first-ever drive-thru vaccinations they are hoping to go live on Thursday, March 11 for second-dose patients only.

The Baylor Scott & White Health Clinic found success with their own drive-thru clinic that took place this past Saturday.

“One patient gave us the best compliment, we are better than chick-fil-a, and I’ll take that any day," said Linda Clark, Vice President of clinic operations for Baylor Scott & White Health - College Station.

Patients were able to drive up, open their car door, get the vaccine and drive away.

“The vaccine is so important because it’s the health of our community," said Jason Jennings, Regional President of Baylor Scott & White Health for the Colle Station. "Everybody wants to get back to some sort of normalcy and more folks we can vaccinate the better shot we have to get back to normal.”

Great BSWH team assisting with the vaccination at the sub hub site in Washington County ⁦@bswhealth_BCS⁩! Over 500 vaccines given out today. pic.twitter.com/owfso92dVc — Jason Jennings (@jason_SWHealth) January 20, 2021

The Washington County EMS vaccine subHUB said they have delivered over 25,000 vaccines to date. 1,734 were first doses and 8,112 were second doses.

The subHUB expects to deliver 3,200 doses Tuesday and 3,000 second doses on Wednesday.