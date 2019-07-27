BRYAN, Texas — There are a few more weeks of summer left, and if you’re looking for something to do, why not look into serving your community with Volunteer Bryan!?

The city is always on the lookout for helping hands, young and old to get involved, no matter what the task.

“It basically helps the city… that we get to draw on the talents and skills of our citizens,” said Assistant City Secretary, Christina Cabrera.

The Volunteer Bryan program encourages locals to donate their time to help out with city programs and events through the local libraries, parks, animal center and beyond.

People with specialized skills can even volunteer for the reserve police officer program.

“our reserve police officers… obviously you have to have special qualifications…”

The city’s volunteer program has been around for years, but is always taking applications.

“Typically, most of our volunteer positions are going to require that you be at least 18 years of age... we do run volunteers through a background check... but once that’s done, that’s pretty much the end of your qualifications,” Cabrera said.

From serving the community to protecting it, Volunteer Bryan! has something for everyone, and it’s a benefit to everyone.

“They get to come in and see how the library works, or see how the animal center works.. it may spark something in them that they want to pursue further... it helps build a relationship with the city throughout the community and I think that’s always a good thing.”

Cabrera also noted the program is usually very flexible, and to find out more about it, visit their website.