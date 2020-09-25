Just because there aren’t as many people allowed on Kyle Field doesn’t mean Aggie fans can’t have some safe game day fun!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Start your game day weekend early at Century Square for their pop-up Beirgarten.

It’s free and open today and tomorrow until 11 pm., with 65 inch televisions scattered through the green for people to watch the game and grab a bite at surrounding restaurants.

Pets are welcome and masks will be enforced as you move around to order food. Social distancing is also encouraged!

If you’re looking for more of a tailgate vibe, the Stella Hotel is hosting one in their own backyard with food from Campfire.

It starts at 4 p.m., but there’s limited space for this one, and you have to buy a ticket before.

They range from $30 to $50.

If you’re trying to get as close to Kyle Field as you can, look no further than across the street at the Texas A&M hotel and Conference Center.

They’ve got their Aggie Game Day Hullabaloo Experience across from Kyle Field.

Howdy Aggies! It’s been done before in college football (the pic is from 1918) & we can do it again tomorrow night at 6:30pm @AggieFootball. We appreciate everyone’s patience to get us to this point & let’s continue to take one step at a time. Whoop! 😷🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/Nkh3dk4anj — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) September 25, 2020

Starting with live music at 11 a.m., they’ll have all you can eat food, access to their pool deck, live entertainment, prizes, and of course, giant screens to watch the game.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $19 for the kiddos.

Looking to get even closer to the game?

You can still tailgate, but no tents or grills allowed for game one and no land rush either.

The parking lots open four hours before kickoff.

Whatever your plans are this game day weekend, have fun and be safe!

If you’re being extra careful with social distancing, you can enjoy an Aggie Game Day staple from home.