BRYAN, Texas — Starting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 and continuing through the 15th, the Navasota Theatre Alliance will put on the live holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on stage.

Tickets range from $7 to $14 and are available here!

On Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, grab the kiddos and head to the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley for their Polar Express Pajama Party from 6 to 8 p.m.

You can grab some cocoa, soup or salad then hop on the Polar Express for a moonlight ride.

Or you can stop by Stephen C. Beachy Central Park for Christmas in the Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, get ready for some giving with the United Way’s Third Annual Jingle Book Bash at the Post Oak Mall!

Just find Santa by JC Penny and your kiddos can grab a free book to read while they wait their turn for pictures with the big guy!

If you have books you want to donate or would like information about organizing a book drive, contact Peggi Goss at pgoss@uwbv.org or 979-696-4483 x. 113.

After that, you can head to Blinn for their Wind Symphony’s “Sounds of the Season" Show at 3 p.m.

They’ll have performances from Blinn students and ensembles with Brenham and Trinity High School Choirs.

Then end your weekend at Century Square for the first annual AIA Brazos Gingerbread Build Off.

You can compete for categories like Tallest Structure and best Aggie theme, and it’s all free!

RSVP to the build off here.