TEXAS, USA — Baylor Scott & White released a joint statement with Memorial Hermann Health Systems Tuesday, announcing they're discontinuing talks of a merger.

"After months of thoughtful exploration, we have decided to discontinue talks of a merger between our two systems. Ultimately, we have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and remain committed to strengthening our communities, advancing the health of Texans and transforming the delivery of care. We will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two forward-thinking, mission-driven organizations."

In October, the companies announced plans to join forces, which would have created a health care system that covered 30 counties statewide.