E-cigarette use has grown dramatically in high school students over the last five years. The use of e-cigarettes is higher among high school students than adults.

The American Lung Association has said that e-cigarette use among youth has reached epidemic levels and has been urging the FDA to take action. Currently, there is no FDA oversight of the manufacturing for any e-cigarette product.

E-cigarettes are not safe for youth or young adults. It can cause irreversible lung damage and disease and can alter a teen's developing brain. Many teens are unaware of the damage that vaping can cause, according to the CDC.

CDC

It's important to educate and talk to children and teens about the health risks that vaping can have to help protect them.

To help an adolescent to stop vaping, experts suggest talking with their healthcare provider.

Several educational programs and resources are also available to help adolescents quit vaping:

